Boris Johnson was filmed being heckled with a man being heard shouting "shame on you" during a vaccination centre visit.

The prime minister visited the Saga vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent as booster efforts are ramped up amid fears of a wave of omicron Covid infections.

The UK recorded a record 78,610 daily Covid cases on Wednesday, which has sparked fears of a high number of hospital admissions over the festive season.

Professor Chris Whitty suggested Britons should cut down on socialising to preserve hopes of a proper family Christmas Day.

