Ian Blackford v Boris Johnson: The full exchange during fiery PMQs

SNP leader Ian Blackford clashed with Boris Johnson once again during PMQs on Wednesday, demanding answers over the PM’s whereabouts on the night of a lockdown-breaking party at No 10.

Their back and forth came less than 48 hours after Mr Blackford had been ejected from the House of Commons on Monday for refusing to withdraw a remark suggesting Mr Johnson had misled the house.

“We face the real prospect of a sitting prime minister being questioned under caution and being fined in office,” the SNP leader said in one scathing attack, calling for Mr Johnson’s resignation.

