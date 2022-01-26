Boris Johnson mocked Ian Blackford’s weight during PMQs after he challenged the ongoing revelations about parties.

The SNP’s Westminster leader said the PM had “stuck two fingers up” to the public over parties held in Downing Street during lockdown and added that “the impending national insurance tax hike hangs like a guillotine while they eat cake.”

Johnson responded: “Well Mr Speaker, I don’t know who’s been eating more cake.”

Mr Blackford also urged Tory MPs to submit letters of no confidence to the 1922 Committee and force a vote in his leadership.

