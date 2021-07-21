Technical problems overshadowed Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday afternoon, as Boris Johnson faced Sir Keir Starmer from Chequers.

The prime minister is currently self-isolating after contact with Sajid Javid, who tested positive for Covid-19 last weekend and his remote appearance in the House of Commons was far from smooth.

While responding to one question, Mr Johnson was interrupted by speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who requested the “sound level” be turned up so MPs in the Commons chamber could hear him.

After a brief silence and confirmation that the issues had been resolved, the PM completed his answer again.