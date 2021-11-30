Boris Johnson says Israel has right to defend itself ‘for the sake of peace’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended Israel’s right to defend itself against “hostile states like Iran” when speaking at Conservative Friends of Israel’s annual lunch in London on Monday (29 November).

Johnson told the event: “It’s for the sake of peace that the UK defends Israel’s right to defend itself without equivocation against any hostile states like Iran.”

The prime minister added that he hoped the talks in Vienna over the Iran nuclear deal would work but said that Iran must change its behavior while the nuclear issue remains the most central.