In a pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday evening (12 December), the Prime Minister urged Britons to “get boosted now” to “urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection”.

The prime minister has set a new deadline of jabbing all eligible adults over 18 by the new year, as the UK is set to face a “tidal wave” of omicron infections.

It comes as the number of recorded cases of the new variant of coronavirus continue to increase rapidly, with a further 1,239 omicron cases having been recorded today, with an increase of 65 per cent on the day before.