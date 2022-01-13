Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended Boris Johnson after his Downing Street party apology, suggesting that “everybody makes mistakes.”

The prime minister admitted to attending a lockdown-breaking gathering in the garden of No 10 in May 2020, but has claimed he thought it was a work event.

Johnson is now facing calls to resign, but he has been backed by Rees-Mogg.

“Everybody makes mistakes, it is only human,” the senior Tory MP told talkRADIO.

“Nobody gets every decision right, but you have to look at the overall picture of the prime minister’s leadership.”

