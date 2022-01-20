Jacob Rees-Mogg has joked that Hansard’s stenographers would “blush” if he repeated defecting Tory MP Christian Wakeford’s language about the Labour Party in the House of Commons.

He was also asked about “Operation Save Big Dog” - the plan to keep Boris Johnson as prime minister - responding that he thinks “big dogs are absolutely splendid”.

“I got a dog from my daughter a couple of years ago. I was keen on an Irish wolfhound... We ended up with a cocker spaniel, which is also an absolute delight,” Rees-Mogg joked.

