Boris Johnson joked about the ‘formidable effort’ of Jacob Rees-Mogg with his six children during his speech at the Conservative conference in Manchester.

The PM said: “It is an incredible thing to come yet again in the top four. A formidable effort for a country that has only 0.8% of the world’s population – in spite, Jacob, of all our best efforts.”

The Prime Minister has previously refused to discuss his private life and children but he has now confirmed that his seventh child is due at the end of the year.