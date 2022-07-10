Jeremy Hunt says Boris Johnson did things that ‘were not honest’

Jeremy Hunt said Boris Johnson "has done things that are not honest" after launching his bid to become the next Conservative party leader and prime minister.

Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday Morning show, the former foreign secretary and health secretary said: "I think he's done some things that are not honest and that's why we're in the situation we're in."

He added: "I think the country realise things have gone wrong, the Conservative party acted and we now need to look forward, and there are so many big challenges that we need to focus on."

