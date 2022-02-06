Boris Johnson’s Savile remarks ‘perfectly reasonable’, says Kwasi Kwarteng

Kwasi Kwarteng defends the prime ministers use of his Jimmy Savile "slur" against Sir Keir Starmer as "perfectly reasonable".

The business minister said it was "perfectly reasonable" for Boris Johnson to attack Sir Keir Starmer over the failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions,

During his appearance on the Trevor Phillips on Sunday show, Mr Kwarteng defended the prime minister's use of the discredited claim,

He said: "In that context, I think it was perfectly reasonable to mention the fact that Sir Keir had apologised.

Sign up to our newsletters.