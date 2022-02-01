Lindsay Hoyle issues stinging rebuke to Boris Johnson over Jimmy Savile jibe

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has issued a stinging rebuke to Boris Johnson following his Jimmy Savile jibe.

During a debate on Monday, the prime minister attacked Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer for “failing to prosecute” Savile during his time as director of public prosecutions.

Johnson’s remarks have since been criticised by many online and the speaker has now suggested the jibe was far from appropriate.

“While they may not have been disorderly, I am far from satisfied that the comments in question were appropriate,” Hoyle said, addressing the Commons.

Sign up to our newsletters here.