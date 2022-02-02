Michael Gove insists Boris Johnson doesn't need to apologise for Jimmy Savile comments

Michael Gove insists the prime minister does not need to apologise for his comments about Sir Keir Starmer regarding the prosecution of Jimmy Saville.

The MP said Boris Johnson has nothing to apologise for after accusing Labour's leader of failing to prosecute the paedophile during his time as head of the CPS.

"This is a uniquely sensitive issue and it needs to be handled with care," he said.

He added: "The CPS apologised for their handling of this case and what happened in 2009, and I think an apology was given at the time and we should respect that."

