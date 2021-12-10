John Bercow says Johnson is ‘worst PM he’s known by a country mile’

Former speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, did not hold back in his criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Good Morning Britain on Friday (10 December) saying he “stinks in the nostrils of decent people”.

Bercow seemed to be worried about the wider damage Johnson was doing to politics as a whole, telling the ITV show: “I’m sorry to say it but I’ve known 12 prime ministers in my lifetime and by a country mile Boris Johnson is the worst.”