Boris Johnson has closed the Conservative Party conference with a keynote speech launching a personal attack on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister compared the Labour leader’s performance at his own party conference to that of a “seriously rattled bus conductor, pushed this way and that by a Corbynista mob, sellotaped-spectacled soggy lot”..

Mr Johnson also took time to condemn the “woke culture” threatening to “cancel” historical figures like Winston Churchill, saying the Tories would not let people “erase Britain’s history”.