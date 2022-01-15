Boris Johnson has 'lost moral authority', Sir Keir Starmer says

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister had lost his moral authority.

It comes in the wake of revelations about No10's rule-breaking as Boris Johnson fights to stay in office.

Sir Keir made his comments during his speech at the Fabian Society annual conference.

He added: "What we've now got to is a situation where you have a prime minister who has lost the moral authority to lead.

"And just when you need, because we are not out of the pandemic, a government that has that moral authority to lead, we've lost it with this prime minister."

