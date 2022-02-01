Boris Johnson has ‘taken the country for fools’ over partygate, Keir Starmer says

Keir Starmer has suggested that Boris Johnson has “taken the country for fools” over his silence on the partygate scandal.

The prime minister has refused to comment on his attendance to any No 10 parties that are being investigated by the police.

“When he says ‘I can’t answer that because of the investigation’... he knows very well whether he was in the flat,” Mr Starmer said.

“Not only did the prime minister and others break the rules, but they have taken the country for fools by insulting our intelligence in the cover-up that has gone on since.”

