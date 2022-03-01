Scenes in Kharkiv ‘absolutely sickening’, says Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the scenes in Kharkiv were “absolutely sickening” and compared the situation to some of the attacks on Sarajevo in the Bosnian war.

“It has that feel to me of an atrocity committed deliberately against a civilian centre,” he said at Tapa military base in Estonia.

Boris Johnson also played down the prospect of Russia being thrown off the UN Security Council because the rules could not be changed without Moscow’s agreement due to its veto.

