Boris Johnson: Daily lateral flow tests to be made available for 100,000 critical workers

Boris Johnson has confirmed that daily Covid-19 lateral flow tests will be made available for 100,000 critical workers.

Those working in key industries including food processing, transport and border force will be able to take a test every day, starting on 10 January.

"We will be rolling out lateral flow testing to all these workers, available on every working day," Mr Johnson said.

The prime minister also confirmed that plan B restrictions will remain in England to help stop the spread of Omicron.

