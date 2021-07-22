Labour MP Dawn Butler was forced to leave the Commons on Thursday, after she repeatedly referred to the prime minister as a "liar". In a speech, the Brent MP alleged that Boris Johnson had "lied to the country over and over again." Judith Cummins, temporary deputy speaker, called on Ms Butler to "reflect" on her remarks, before ordering her to leave "for the remainder of the day's sitting" after she refused.

Ms Butler's withdrawal comes a month after the SNP's Ian Blackford was criticised by the Speaker for stating that Mr Johnson had been sacked twice for lying.