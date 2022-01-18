Boris Johnson interrogated by AC-12 in Line of Duty parody

A parody video of Boris Johnson being questioned over the Downing Street parties by Line of Duty's famous anti-corruption squad, AC-12, has appeared online.

The four-minute clip was shared by the Twitter account Led By Donkeys and has already been viewed an impressive 1.9 million times.

It shows the prime minister edited into scenes of AC-12 police interviews from BBC's hit crime drama series.

Led By Donkeys, the anti-Brexit activist group, captioned the spoof: "if you've got one shred of compassion for all those families who sacrificed so much, who lost so much, you'll go."

Sign up to our newsletters here.