Boris Johnson has said the Liverpool blast was a reminder of the need to ‘remain utterly vigilant’ as the national terror threat level has been raised to severe.

Mr.Johnson said the change in the terror level: “reflects the number of attacks that we’ve seen, failed or successful, in the last few weeks and months”.

The PM added that, while the official terror level may “jump around” from time to time, “what we’re really saying to the public as a result of what happened in Liverpool is that they’ve got to be vigilant”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here