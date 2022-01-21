Boris Johnson ‘doing a fantastic job’, says Liz Truss as she pledges full support

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, has pledged “100 per cent” of her support to Boris Johnson, suggesting he is doing a “fantastic job”.

The prime minister is facing calls to resign over Partygate, but has been backed by Ms Truss during her trip to Australia.

“He is doing an excellent job,” she claimed.

“I want the prime minister to continue as long as possible in his job, he is doing a fantastic job... there is no leadership election.”

Sign up to our newsletters here.