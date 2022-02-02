Boris Johnson refuses to say if he was at lockdown-busting ABBA party in his own flat

Boris Johnson has again refused to say whether he attended a party alleged to have taken place in his Downing Street residence during Covid restrictions.

Pressed on the event and his whereabouts on 13 November, 2020, the prime minister swerved the question, saying to MPs on Wednesday: “Here we go again”.

Reports have suggested the prime minister was seen heading up to the flat on the night in question, with the Mail On Sunday stating that Abba songs, including The Winner Takes It All, were heard coming from the residence.

