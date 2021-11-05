Caroline Lucas has accused Boris Johnson of “caring nothing for decency”.

Her scathing comments came after the prime minister backed a vote that saw Tory MP Owen Paterson avoid a 30-day suspension, a decision the government has since U-turned on.

“You can’t just change the rules when you don’t like them,” Ms Lucas said of the recent sleaze scandal.

“This is a prime minister who cares nothing for parliamentary standards or for decency, or for the rule of law.”

Ms Lucas went on to accuse Mr Johnson of being a prime minister who “lies repeatedly”.

Sign up to our politics newsletter here.