Boris Johnson today confirmed a 1.25% National Insurance increase to rescue the NHS and pay for social care reforms.

The prime minister told MPs he “accepted” controversial social care reforms breaking manifesto pledges.

He said the government is “beginning the biggest catch-up programme in NHS history” and that Covid-19 had placed “massive pressures” on health services.

“You can’t fix the Covid backlogs without giving the NHS the money it needs, and you can’t fix the NHS without fixing social care,” Mr Johnson said.

“You can’t fix healthcare without long term reform. The plan I am setting out today will fix all of those problems.”