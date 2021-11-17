Boris Johnson has finally apologised for failing to wear a mask on a recent hospital visit – despite No 10 having claimed he followed the rules at all times.

The prime minister conceded he was at fault when he walked the corridors in Hexham Hospital, after reports he was warned three times to put on the face covering.

Mr.Johnson told MPs that the incident should not be added to his “litany of crimes”, saying: “There were barely 30 seconds when I wasn’t wearing a mask.”

