Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision not to wear a mask during part of his visit to Hexham General Hospital on Monday (9 November).

Raab said that it was his understanding that Johnson had followed the clinical advice when visiting the hospital, while the hospital itself has taken to Twitter to say that the PM “followed strict measures, including wearing a mask, in each clinical area he visited.”

However, its advice to the general public does not distinguish between clinical and non-clinical settings for when masks should be worn.