Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was “shocked, appalled and deeply saddened” by the news that at least 30 migrants have died when attempting to cross the English Channel on Wednesday (24 November).

Admitting that efforts to stem the flow of small boats “haven’t been enough”, the PM sent a message to Paris: “I say to our partners across the Channel, now is the time for us all to step up, to work together, to do everything we can to break these gangs who are literally getting away with murder.”