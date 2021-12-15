Boris Johnson accuses journalist of ‘completely mischaracterising’ No 10 Christmas party

Boris Johnson accused a journalist of "completely mischaracterising" the number 10 Christmas party held during last year's covid lockdown during today's covid briefing.

ITV's Robert Peston initially asked Dr Nikki Kanani how she felt when she saw photos of officials at the downing street Christmas party.

Turning to the prime minister, he asked: "Prime minister, would you welcome a police investigation into the parties that took place here?"

"I think you've mischaracterized the events in this place, where, to the best of my knowledge people have worked blindly hard for a very long time," Mr Johnson replied.

Sign up to our newsletters.