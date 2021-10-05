Boris Johnson refuses to make misogyny a hate crime, arguing it would overload the justice system and take police attention away from "real crimes".

The prime minister called violence against women “the number one issue in policing” and argued the force’s approach needs "radical change".

However, when asked about the campaign for misogyny to be made a specific hate crime, he replied: ”Rather than introducing new laws, what you need to do is enforce the existing laws.”

“To be perfectly frank, if you simply widen the scope of what you ask the police to do, you’ll just increase the problem," Mr Johnson added.