Sir Keir Starmer asked "is everything OK prime minister?" during a rowdy session of PMQs, rounding off a rocky few days for Boris Johnson.

The PM's performance at the dispatch box on Wednesday came under heavier scrutiny than normal, following suggestions in the media that some believe Mr Johnson is “losing his grip”.

“Senior people in Downing Street tell the BBC ‘it’s just not working’... is everything OK prime minister?” Mr Starmer asked, to cheers from the Labour benches.

The PM responded by slamming his “line of attack”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.