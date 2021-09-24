Boris Johnson and Nancy Pelosi shake hands for more than a minute, an awkward video reveals.

The Prime Minister continued his U.S tour by meeting with Nancy Pelosi, the 81-year-old Speaker of the US House of Representatives before sitting down with Democratic and Republican lawmakers at Capitol Hill.

As the pair greet each other in front of an American flag, they begin to shake hands.

However, seconds go by and they both become stuck in a handshake that lasts more than a minute while a crowd of flashing cameras takes photos.

Johnson praised the U.S. government for being an example to the world.