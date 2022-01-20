William Wragg has urged MPs to contact the Metropolitan Police if they had been threatened or intimidated, as accusations of "blackmail" from Number 10 surface.

Mr Wragg has said a number of MPs have faced "pressures and intimidation" from members of the government over a challenge to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"The reports of which I am aware, would seem to constitute blackmail. As such, it would be my general advice to collegues to report these matters to the speaker of the House of Commons and the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police," he added.

