Boris Johnson has urged all NHS and social care staff to get the Covid vaccine, despite a potential government U-turn on plans to make jabs mandatory for those working in the sector.

"My view about NHS workers and everybody who is involved in looking after vulnerable people, all healthcare professionals should get a vaccine," the prime minister said.

A decision on dropping the vaccine mandate will be made “in the course of the next few days” and will be based on the data provided by different Covid variants.

