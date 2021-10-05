BBC’s Nick Robinson and Laura Kuenssberg laughed about Boris Johnson’s ‘long answers’ after the radio presenter told the PM to ‘stop talking’.

Nick Robinson spoke to Laura Kuenssberg about telling the PM to be quiet and said ‘you’ve interviewed him before - he doesn’t like answering questions does he?’ and Mrs Kuenssberg replied: ‘he likes a long answer, that’s all I’ll say’.

The Radio 4 presenter seemed to lose his cool with the Prime Minister’s rambling answers on the HGV shortage during BBC Today Programme host.