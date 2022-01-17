What is a no confidence motion and why is it likely to fail?

A look at the motion of no confidence laid down by the Liberal Democrats as they seek to topple the Boris Johnson administration following a litany of claims of Covid rule-breaking in No 10.

A confidence motion is a way of testing whether the prime minister and their cabinet still has the support of the House of Commons.

It has the power to trigger a general election and could see a new prime minister appointed.

If the government loses, it has 14 days to try to win back the confidence of MPs through another vote.

