Tory MP Tobias Ellwood to submit no-confidence letter in Boris Johnson

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood has confirmed he will submit a no-confidence letter in Boris Johnson, putting more pressure on the prime minister to resign over partygate.

The senior Tory told Sky News that he will submit his letter to the 1922 Committee later on Wednesday.

“I believe it’s time for the prime minister to take a grip of this. He himself should call a vote of confidence rather than waiting for the inevitable 54 letters to be eventually submitted,” Mr Ellwood said.

“I know the next question you’ll ask - yes, I will be submitting my letter today.”

Sign up to our newsletters.