Boris Johnson has suggested there is “nothing on the cards” to suggest a winter lockdown is necessary.

The prime minister also encouraged the public to get their Covid-19 vaccine booster shots and wear masks in “confined spaces” and when meeting people “we don’t normally meet”.

“I’ve got to tell you, at the moment that we see absolutely nothing to indicate that is on the cards at all,” Mr Johnson said when asked if a full winter lockdown is a possibility.

