Boris Johnson ‘broke the law’ at No 10 parties, says Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer accuses Boris Johnson of breaking Covid laws over parties held in Downing Street during lockdown.

The Labour leader said the prime minister had "lied" about "industrial-scale partying" in No 10.

"I think he broke the law, I think he has as good as admitted that he broke the law," Sir Keir told the BBC.

"The prime minister broke the law then I think he lied about what happened," he added.

An official inquiry into parties held inside Downing Street during covid restrictions will be carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Sign up to our newsletters.