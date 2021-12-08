Commons erupts as Boris Johnson asked if Downing Street held another party in November

Boris Johnson was asked to confirm whether there was a party at Downing Street last November, during a rowdy session of Prime Minister's Questions.

The question, from Labour MP Catherine West, came as the government continues to deny a Christmas gathering took place 12 months ago, despite a leaked video appearing to show advisors joking about just that in the following days.

Johnson refused to say if a second party took place, but reaffirmed that "guidance was followed at all times" as he spoke above loud “ohhhs” and “ahhhs”.

