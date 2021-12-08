Daily tests to replace self-isolation for omicron contacts, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s government has changed the rules for contacts of omicron variant cases, saying people can take daily tests to avoid 10 days of self-isolation.

The prime minister announced the move to so-called “plan B” measures in England on Wednesday – bringing back work from home guidance and reintroducing Covid passes for nightclubs and big events.

Mr Johnson also revealed a relaxation in the rules for omicron contacts in a bid to avoid another “pingdemic” in which millions of Britons could potentially be told to stay at home.

Sign up to our politics newsletter here