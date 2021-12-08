Key moments from Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement

Boris Johnson has announced ‘plan B’ restrictions will be introduced in England from as early as next week, including guidance to work from home and vaccine passports being made mandatory at nightclubs and larger venues.

The PM also paid tribute to his “fine colleague” Allegra Stratton following her resignation after footage emerged of her joking about a Downing Street Christmas party while the country was under Covid restrictions.

Mr Johnson added that it had been “a sad day as well as an infuriating event for many people around the country”.

