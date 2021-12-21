Boris Johnson did not announce further restrictions today but said he is following the data “hour by hour” and warned the rules could be tightened in the days leading up to Christmas.

The prime minister said the data is “under constant review”, while the situation is “extremely difficult” as Omicron cases surge across the country.

A further 91,743 Covid cases were reported across the UK today [Monday], the second highest daily total on record since the start of the pandemic.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here