Boris Johnson said that at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron.

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, in west London, the Prime Minister said: “Sadly yes omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron".

It comes as free coronavirus lateral flow tests appear to have run out on the government’s website following a surge in demand.

The NHS website also ran into technical problems amid a rush of 100,000 people booking their booster jabs.

