Boris Johnson announces tougher rules on mask-wearing in response to Omicron

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that mask-wearing is to be made mandatory in shops and public transport in response to the Omicron Covid-19 variant in a press conference on Saturday (27 November).

Johnson seemed to initially suggest he wanted to tighten up the rules on mask-wearing in certain settings, but confirmed he wanted to go back to compulsory rules on wearing a mask in places like shops and public transport.

Two cases of the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 have been detected in the UK so far with the two infections “linked” together.