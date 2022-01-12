People in Leeds react to Boris Johnson’s apology for a Downing St drinks party in May 2020 and whether he should remain in his job.

Calls for Johnson to resign have intensified after the PM issued an apology for attending an illegal party in the garden of No 10 during the height of the first lockdown.

Johnson said: “When I went into that garden just after six on May 20 2020, to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event.”

Sign up to our newsletters here