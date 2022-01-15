Fresh No 10 rule-breaking claims emerge as Boris Johnson plans fightback

Fresh allegations of rule-breaking in Downing Street have emerged as Boris Johnson allegedly looks to reboot his leadership after a bruising week.

The Prime Minister’s administration was forced to apologise yesterday [Friday] to Buckingham Palace after it emerged two staff parties were reportedly held on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Witnesses said alcohol was drunk and guests danced to music, with a person sent to a local shop with a suitcase to buy wine, according to the Telegraph, which first reported the allegations.

