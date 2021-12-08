‘How does the prime minister sleep at night?’: MP sends powerful message over No 10 party

Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan delivered a powerful message to Boris Johnson during PMQs on Wednesday, suggesting the nation is angry over an alleged Downing Street Christmas party.

The government has denied any gathering took place last December, despite leaked footage appearing to show advisors joking about just that in the following days.

"This country is angry, and understandably so," Allin-Khan told Johnson, before describing the heartbreak many families suffered losing loved ones last Christmas.

She concluded her impassioned statement by asking the prime minister how he sleeps at night.

