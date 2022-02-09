New images have emerged of Boris Johnson surrounded by food and an open bottle of champagne during a "virtual" Downing Street Christmas quiz.

The photo - taken on 15 December 2020 - shows the prime minister flanked by other members of staff, with one wearing tinsel.

At the time, London was under Tier 2 lockdown restrictions which banned indoor social mixing between people from two or more households.

The Metropolitan police are now facing fresh calls to act over the Zoom quiz, which is currently not under investigation.

